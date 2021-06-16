Online-only letter to the editor: Need permanent democracy committees

I sent a suggestion to my U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and to ranking Democrats now in Congress.

Seems there are now 20 standing committees and 28 total committees in the U.S. House of Representatives. These committees, as the U.S. House website says “the House’s committees consider bills and issues and oversee agencies, programs, and activities within their jurisdictions.” They run from Agriculture to Ways and Means. The U.S. Senate has a total of 24 committees, and like the House, 20 permanent committees.

But scanning through all these committees, there is no specific committee tasked with the cornerstone of American government, a “democracy committee” (small "d"). I would argue that democracy is and has been our greatest export since our founding, however imperfect it has been. But in the last years, democracy has been under heavy assault. And it continues in many states — like this one, for example. For leaders to be put on the record and asked important questions in Congress might help.

Could Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer add a permanent committee in both chambers to stay from year to year? I suggested this; where it goes, if anywhere, I don’t know.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

