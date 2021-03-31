Online-only letter to the editor: New energy already cheaper than old

The March 30 guest column on costly energy bills by Winona Bateman was right on. She used words like "outrageous " and "truly shameful" and she was not overstating the case.

NorthWestern Energy should not get away with this nonsense. Imagine for a moment that we already had a price on carbon. All those NorthWestern Energy lobbyists wouldn't get any traction if it were clear there was no economic case for gas and coal.

The new energy economy is already cheaper than the old energy economy; it’s only political and financial subsidies that let them make their case. A carbon tax with all money returned to the people as a carbon dividend is what we want. The tax on carbon creates the market signal that spurs innovation and investment in clean energy. The dividend protects the people from the costs of energy transition.

Please call U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, and remind them we need a carbon fee and dividend program now.

Sherman Hamilton,

Kalispell

