Online-only letter to the editor: Next big project for Missoula city leadership

It would appear that we are nearing the very end of Missoula’s “10 Year Plan to end Homelessness.” I’m so happy that this project has been completed; it totally justifies the millions of taxpayer dollars spent (and hundreds of thousands spent in studies).

Because this plan was such a rousing success (all under Mayor John Engen’s hometown leadership), perhaps the city will now turn its full attention to solving another major issue, like global warming. Imagine what Mayor Engen, and his like-minded, can accomplish in the next 15 years of service. Huzzah!