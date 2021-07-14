Online-only letter to the editor: Nightmare at nation's Capitol

Professor Mark Stoler, University of Vermont, stated that, “The voters made the Nazis the largest (political) party in Germany in the early 1930s. (Later, it) was easier for the German people to say that Hitler seized power than to admit that they endorsed the Fascism of Hitler.”
That scared the bejesus out of me!
Religious nationalists have bastardized the word “patriot” to cover up their sins. They preferred the “tin god” that made the USA the laughingstock of the world for four years.
The democratic two-party system has worked quite well in spite of the peaks and valleys of the last 250 years. White religious nationalists, however, want to replace democracy and install a theocracy. I'm really not that impressed with the theocracies of Afghanistan and Iran.
Hating people of color appeals to the psyche of ignorant white people because being white is all they have going for them. We owe the African, Asian, Latino and Native Americans a tremendous debt of gratitude for their massive turnout to vote in the last election!
Half of the Republican Party still have delusions of grandeur for the failed Trump regime, which is frightening. This cult was so possessed with hate for everybody not them, that they stormed the United States Capitol Building, our sacred seat of government. This seditious insurrection caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage to the building, and they were responsible for injury and death of police officers.
These criminals waved Confederate, Christian and Trump flags, Bibles, carried crosses and even had a scaffold ready to hang members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence!
Republican senators refused to allow the creation of a committee to investigate the treasonous cause of the insurrection of Jan. 6. These are the same congressmen who cowered in their offices as the brave Capitol Police risked their lives to keep them safe.
To minimize this horrendous crime of insurrection is nefarious and unpatriotic.
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee