Online-only letter to the editor: No democracy, no gun rights

Name an authoritarian regime over the past century where citizens enjoyed a constitutional right to bear arms? Of course you can’t. Dictatorships and an armed citizenry are contradictions in term. Only three nations in the world today guarantee citizens the right to bear arms. All three are democracies.
Aspiring autocrats always arm the public when they intend to overthrow an elected government, but once in power authoritarians use power like a moat to keep themselves in power. They open the military to goons willing to bully and fire upon their neighbors. They crown loyalists into the courts. They persecute political opponents. They pilfer the treasury and bequeath the people’s resources to opportunists. They corrupt the election process and intimidate opposition voters. They vilify the press and establish state-sponsored “news” agencies to spew propaganda and misinformation. They limit assembly and peaceful protest and ridicule devotion to any power higher than the leader. Why would autocrats leave the regime vulnerable to an armed, angry public? They wouldn’t and they don’t.
Yet today state legislatures across America are aggressively undermining the First, Fourth, 14th, 15th, 24th and 26th amendments with the sole intention of regaining and retaining power. Our congressional GOP can’t tell the time of day without lying, but they promise to “defend” the Second Amendment from sustainable common-sense regulation while they encourage the states to shoot up the rest of our Constitution. This could be the GOP’s next Big Lie.
In Putin’s Russia, handguns and assault weapons are banned altogether. All guns must be permitted and permits are not issued for personal defense, only hunting and sport. Shotgun permits take a year, rifle permits up to five. China is stricter yet. Background checks include the entire family. Need I mention the People’s "Republic" of North Korea? Remember Hitler, Pol Pot, Pinochet?
The road to authoritarianism is one-way. Cry "socialism" all you want, modern democracies don’t oppress their people. It’s time for responsible gun owners to stand up for truth and a sustainable future for our grandchildren.
Want to save the Second Amendment? Use your voice and vote to defend all our hard-fought freedoms. No democracy, no gun rights. It’s simple as that.
Paul Jannuzzi,
Florence