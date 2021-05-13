Online-only letter to the editor: No democracy, no gun rights

Name an authoritarian regime over the past century where citizens enjoyed a constitutional right to bear arms? Of course you can’t. Dictatorships and an armed citizenry are contradictions in term. Only three nations in the world today guarantee citizens the right to bear arms. All three are democracies.

Aspiring autocrats always arm the public when they intend to overthrow an elected government, but once in power authoritarians use power like a moat to keep themselves in power. They open the military to goons willing to bully and fire upon their neighbors. They crown loyalists into the courts. They persecute political opponents. They pilfer the treasury and bequeath the people’s resources to opportunists. They corrupt the election process and intimidate opposition voters. They vilify the press and establish state-sponsored “news” agencies to spew propaganda and misinformation. They limit assembly and peaceful protest and ridicule devotion to any power higher than the leader. Why would autocrats leave the regime vulnerable to an armed, angry public? They wouldn’t and they don’t.