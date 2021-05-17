Online-only letter to the editor: No evidence of voter fraud

The 2020 election did not turn out the way it did because of any voter fraud, so why do Trumpublicans continue to insist on the idea that there was wide spread voter fraud in the 2020 elections? If they have evidence of fraud, why are they not sharing that with the nation as a whole? Rudy Giuliani claimed he had evidence, but when pressed to present that evidence in court, he had nothing at all. Lacking any evidence of fraud, what makes Trumpublicans so convinced that they could not have possibly lost that presidential election?

It appears all they have is the dented ego of an arrogant man, born into wealth and privilege, who would rather spread and cling to a lie than admit defeat. And so he has ordered his delusional minions into the field with black lights, magnifying glasses, paper calipers, and who knows what else, in an incredibly inane and desperate search for anything at all, (water marks, bamboo fibers...what ever) to save that precious ego.

Or, maybe it comes down to this: Liz Cheney is obviously not the only conservative to recognize the lunacy and danger of Donald Trump and the "Big Lie", even if they agree ideologically with the "Make America Great Again" platform. So, maybe what Trump is really looking for is those hidden conservatives who voted against him.