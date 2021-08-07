Online-only letter to the editor: No freedom if votes can be taken away

He walks like a dancer, spit-shined shoes, tailor-made suit, coiffed hair, pencil thin mustache. He steps over the rubble of his country, the rubble of his people's lives, and you can see he is pleased. Bashar al-Assad. Syria.
I love the freedoms we have. Free speech, freedom from and of religion, free to vote for whom we choose, separation of church and state. The change of leadership when we vote for it. Some of our leaders nationwide and in this state are using the Donald Trump playbook. Attack, attack and if that doesn't work, attack from a different angle, such as an insurrection at the Capitol of the United States of America. I assure you, my eyes do not lie and neither do my ears. Not a tour of the building.
Republicans (DJT and Greg Gianforte), their first order of business was tax cuts for themselves and the very rich (tsunami up, trickle down). You and me are trickle down. I paid $750 in taxes, just like DJT, in one year but never made $20,000.
The Jan. 6 commission, this Republican Party, involved in criminal acts against the people, expect to investigate themselves. Hell, no! Thank you, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, for having our backs. This American thanks you.
No one ever sees who you voted for. Votes are recorded as they are finished. There are partisan poll watchers already. The only cheating I see is by Republican lawmakers. Mess with my voting rights at your peril. My memory is long. Remember, there are no good dictators. DJT had just started to kill people when he was voted out. The ultimate power, to order someone to be killed. If you're not one of the chosen in "dictator land," you may not survive either.
Vote and know what you vote for. If you stand for nothing you will fall for anything.
Republican lawmakers restricting our voting rights hurts all of us regardless of party affiliation. The accusations of fraud are lodged against us, the "we the people" who handle elections, volunteers — ordinary people. And they want to take that away from us and do it themselves (like they could be trusted). They have determined that if they don't like the election results, they will change it to what they like. Sound like freedom to you? When you attack "we the people" with lies to further your agenda, you endanger all of us and you are not to be trusted.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale tried to overturn our election. Can you live with it? We have no freedom if our vote is taken away.
J. Ward,
Lolo