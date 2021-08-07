Online-only letter to the editor: No freedom if votes can be taken away

He walks like a dancer, spit-shined shoes, tailor-made suit, coiffed hair, pencil thin mustache. He steps over the rubble of his country, the rubble of his people's lives, and you can see he is pleased. Bashar al-Assad. Syria.

I love the freedoms we have. Free speech, freedom from and of religion, free to vote for whom we choose, separation of church and state. The change of leadership when we vote for it. Some of our leaders nationwide and in this state are using the Donald Trump playbook. Attack, attack and if that doesn't work, attack from a different angle, such as an insurrection at the Capitol of the United States of America. I assure you, my eyes do not lie and neither do my ears. Not a tour of the building.

Republicans (DJT and Greg Gianforte), their first order of business was tax cuts for themselves and the very rich (tsunami up, trickle down). You and me are trickle down. I paid $750 in taxes, just like DJT, in one year but never made $20,000.

The Jan. 6 commission, this Republican Party, involved in criminal acts against the people, expect to investigate themselves. Hell, no! Thank you, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, for having our backs. This American thanks you.