Online-only letter to the editor: No longer voting for Republicans or Gov. Gianforte

Last November I voted for Greg Gianforte. Generally I lean libertarian and support lower taxes, less government and more traditional values.

I became alarmed when I noticed legislation being pushed that had little to do with my values as a conservative and importantly as a Christian.

My home back east in Pennsylvania was rich in wildlife. It is shocking to me that my new home here in Montana is almost devoid of animals where one would expect to see and enjoy a wide variety even in parks, remote trails and open fields.

I’m sure many people aren’t aware of some of the legislation that has been passed this session concerning wildlife. I could hardly believe it when the issue of trapping was so central to our Republican-controlled legislature. Trapping as a hobby, because no one makes a living from it, torturing and killing animals, sickens me. Some of these policies may be appealing to men and women who also like to kill animals for fun in the most barbaric way possible, and maybe they think they are attractive to Republicans and to people of faith, but they are wrong.