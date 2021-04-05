Online-only letter to the editor: NRA facilitates lethal force against police

Now that the blue wall has been penetrated by police testifying against Derek Chauvin, the U.S. has opened the door to hold law enforcement officers more accountable for their malfeasance.

Given that the National Rifle Association has largely had its way, more citizens than ever will have handguns ready to defend themselves and others. This opens the door for these citizens to exercise rights of self-defense and defense of others by using lethal force to subdue a law enforcement officer who is in the process of committing legally unjustifiable homicide.