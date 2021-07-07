Online-only letter to the editor: Opportunity to question candidates

Great to see our democracy at work with the recent census giving Montana a second representative in the House. (" Democrat Monica Tranel running for state’s new U.S. House seat ," by Holly Michaels, Missoulian, July 7.)

For the people, it is an opportunity to ask questions of the candidate: Do you support America’s role in global health by helping to fund the Global Partnership for Education? What would you do to end homelessness? Do you support increasing the funding for the Housing Voucher Program so more than current one-fourth of Americans who qualify will receive housing vouchers?