Online-only letter to the editor: Pasties provider will be missed

Thank you, Lisa's Pasties, for providing Missoulians with delicious pasties for many years. I'm sad for whatever combination of reasons resulted in your closing.
The Butte ambiance of the restaurant added to the experience of buying pasties at Lisa's. Having grown up in Butte, there were many restaurants/stores that sold pasties, they weren't hard to come by, and for the most part they tasted good. Outside of Butte was another story, until Lisa's opened. Not sure where they got their recipe, but it rivaled anything made in Butte.
Again, thanks, Lisa, for spoiling us with easy access to fabulous pasties. My hope is that the absence of a restaurant selling good pasties in Missoula will spur some Butte-influenced entrepreneur to open a restaurant with Lisa's recipe for pasties on the menu. Thanks; you will be missed.
Sue Gravatt,
Missoula