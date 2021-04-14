Online-only letter to the editor: Pay more to keep luxury producers in business

Let’s get something clear. Rent is not a luxury. Child care is not a luxury. Education is not a luxury. Medical coverage is not a luxury. Those delicious works of art produced by Black Cat Bakery are luxuries!

If parents must choose between staying on slightly enhanced unemployment benefits (an unlikely scenario in any case) in order to stay home and care for the children while keeping a roof overhead — versus working for poverty wages to produce luxuries — more power to them!

If students can choose jobs that pay a little more per hour that allow more time for study — more power to them.

If workers can choose jobs with decent wages and benefits, more power to them.

Meanwhile, Missoulians and visitors who can afford luxuries are going to have to pay more to keep Missoula’s luxury-producers in business. I wish continued success to the Black Cat’s hard-working owners, but I am truly disappointed to see the comment blaming their struggles on meager unemployment benefits (Missoulian, April 14).

Margaret Watson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0