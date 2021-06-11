Online-only letter to the editor: Politicians leverage lies

The first liar doesn’t stand a chance! That’s what we used to say around the fire on opening weekend of fishing season. It seems to have been appropriated by the politicians of both sides and they are much more accomplished liars than any fisherman ever dreamed of.

The Big Lie is a fine example, for instance. With more than 2,000 elections that took place in 2020, and almost zero proof (the odd exception being a bad address or something), the Republicans claim that one election was stolen. Only one. None of the others.

Certainly not the ones that they personally won. Just the one that the orange guy somehow managed to get 7 million fewer people to select his name in. Only that one, out of the all the elections in the good ol’ US of A!

Sounds like the bottle of hooch might have been getting passed around the campfire quite often to get the 74 million people to believe that.

Or maybe it was that Jewish space laser or George Soros or Italygate. It had to be something.

I’m sure the Republicans will pursue the truth as diligently as they did with Benghazi.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

