Online-only letter to the editor: Prefer big government to rich and greedy

Well, I was going to run for president but decided if I didn't win, the vote would be rigged. (Joke.)

I prefer big government over very rich men controlling my country. I can control government with my vote and rational conversation. There is no way to control the very rich and greedy.

Citizens, mostly seniors, volunteer to take and count ballots as a civic duty. So when you scream "voter fraud," you are looking at us. What's next, jelly bean counting at the polls?

When your agenda is only to make rich men richer and put guns everywhere and make women powerless over their own lives, you can't win elections. Cheat, lie, as you will, I know who you are. I see you and I will never vote for you for anything.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson and more: You tried to overturn a legitimate election. You were (are) part of the attack on "we the people." We will not forget. I will never forgive. You make us all unsafe.

Self-righteous people attack women over abortion, LGBTQ and transgender children for being different. White superiority? Stand in front of a mirror and have a good laugh at yourself.