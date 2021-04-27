Online-only letter to the editor: Prioritize clean energy, oppose HB 695

We, the four authors of this piece, range in age from 14 to 17. As young people engaged in local politics and initiatives, we watch in concern the actions of our state legislature. As we are unable to vote, we must take any opportunity we can to make our voices heard.

Even now, there are a number of bills progressing through Montana’s Congress that are harmful to our state’s economy, our citizens’ safety and our families’ well-being. One of these harmful pieces of legislation is Senate Bill 379, portions of which are now in House Bill 695. These bills are intended to keep Colstrip, Montana’s coal-fired electrical plant, running.

Not only would HB 695 damage Montana’s environment by releasing greenhouse gases, it would also be damaging to Montana’s economy. This bill gives substantial control to NorthWestern Energy, removing the oversight of our Public Service Commission.