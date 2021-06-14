Online-only letter to the editor: Privacy disregarded blatantly

“Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding."—Louis D. Brandeis (1856-1941) American lawyer and associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States from 1916 to 1939.

This last week we found out that Republican Donald Trump, like Republican Richard Nixon, used the Department of Justice, first under Jeff Sessions and for most of the time William Barr, to gather metadata information on Democratic House Representatives, such as Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, their staff and a child, all of the House Intelligence Committee. The Democratic leadership said they were shocked by this, I somewhat doubt this—it had to be clear to all the behavior of Donald Trump and his modus operandi, but nonetheless it was purely brazen, and authoritarian certainly.

Trump’s actions were certainly ignoring privacy, as Brandeis alluded to above. One only can speculate if this was over-zealousness on the part of Trump and the attorney general, or if we (all) were alert to an “invasion of liberty by evil-minded rulers” as Brandeis’ first sentence stated?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0