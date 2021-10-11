Online only letter to the editor: Privacy issue

Recently, NorthWestern Energy sent a flyer to its customers informing them of new meters to be installed on 590,000 homes and businesses. If you are not paying attention, you should be. Aside from the cost, there is another issue inherent in this project that should be alarming, your privacy.

Those data create profiles from routines, habits, and everything that requires energy. Add to that database energy audit information and other databases to develop a predictive system. These data will allow analysts to know when you get up, go to work, return home and go to bed; how many persons reside in your home; when you go on vacation; and if you use a dryer. If you get your water from a well, how much you irrigate, if you flush the toilet at 3 a.m., and when you run the dishwasher. The privacy issues here are immense.