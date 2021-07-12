Online-only letter to the editor: Pro-life Republicans OK with spreading deadly COVID?

More than 99% of the new COVID cases and deaths are in unvaccinated individuals, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

I don’t get it.

The so called pro-life Republicans can commit suicide/murder by denying the vaccine and wandering around in public without a mask and that’s acceptable?

These same people go absolutely crazy about a woman making a very personal choice about her own health in the privacy of her home and maybe in her health care provider’s facility.

One would border on attempted mass murder while the other is a personal health care issue.

Consider your options when you vote carefully.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3