Online-only letter to the editor: Proud of Missoula, Engen's stewardship

I lived in Missoula for almost three decades 'til I moved to another state for my late husband's medical needs. I moved back a year ago.
I am so proud of Missoula. The Fort Missoula sports complex is a crown jewel! The new library is beautiful and free for all Missoulians. It is taking us into the modern world and beyond.
I understand the angst my friends who were born here or lived here for a long time at the growth Missoula have experienced. There are still problems of affordable housing and homelessness. I been all over our lower 48 states. There is a homeless problem everywhere, just not in Missoula. The bellyaching about it isn’t helping.
Thankfully we do have kind-hearted people who are trying to help them. I commend the stewardship that John Engen has shown for our city. We have a city that is growing into the future because of his leadership. I loved the old Missoula too, but it is gone. We need to navigate the modern world.
Please vote for Mayor Engen. (Even if he loves lutefisk. I remember his journalism days). Please vote. Keep our democracy going. Do that by voting. Thank you.
Dawn Maki,
Missoula