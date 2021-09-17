Online-only letter to the editor: Push for full accounting of POWs/MIAs

Sept. 17 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. It is a day to pause to remember and honor the commitments and sacrifices made by our nation's prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action from all wars.

Over 83,000 soldiers are still unaccounted for from past wars. And still their families wait. There are still 1,584 MIAs from the Vietnam War; 16 of those are from Montana.

Official U.S. intelligence indicates that Americans known to have been alive or in captivity in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam were not returned at the end of the war. The Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) teams continue to search worldwide to account for MIAs. A grassroots effort and show of concern by Americans is key to gaining and keeping foreign governments support in allowing our teams to search and in assisting them to locate our MIAs.

I am one of the fortunate next-of-kin family members. My only sibling, SFC Alan L. Boyer, was MIA while on a covert Special Ops mission in Laos on March 28, 1968. Forty-eight years later, a tiny bone shard of Alan's matched my DNA to his femur and he was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honor on June 22, 2016.