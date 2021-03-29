Online-only letter to the editor: Ratepayers don't want to finance bad decisions

What did we learn from the disastrous failings by the deregulated energy industry in Texas last month? Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, and Northwestern Energy seem to have learned nothing.

Far be it for me to say I could tell you exactly what we need to do in order to make sure our grid is reliable in the face of extreme weather events, but I can tell you with certainty that putting all of the decision-making power into the hands of our monopoly utility is not the answer.

With Senate Bill 379, Sen. Fitzpatrick and Northwestern Energy lobbyist David Hoffman are asking Montanans to do just that. They are asking for a guarantee from the Montana Public Service Commission that ratepayers will finance Colstrip’s “glide path” out of existence. The bill would saddle ratepayers with hundreds of millions in additional debt under the presumption that a golden parachute is the only option for retiring the generating facility. The logic is not only entirely self-serving — guaranteeing NWE shareholders don’t shoulder the costs of irresponsible financial management — but it is reductive and cynical.