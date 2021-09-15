Online-only letter to the editor: Readers enjoy selection of letters

I read in the Sunday Missoulian that Tyler Christensen will be leaving the paper after 14 years of putting together the "Opinion" section.
I know that myself and thousands of other people who either subscribe to the paper (as I do) or read it online have enjoyed her wonderful job of selecting "letters" that were educational, political, entertaining or just informative. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with her since 2011.
And, we all wish her the very best of luck in her next job at Missoula County Public Schools.
David Mirisch,
Superior