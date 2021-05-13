Online-only letter to the editor: Recognize Mayor Engen's leadership

Missoula is growing and changing, becoming an even more vibrant, diverse community. In that context, the importance of housing affordability and homelessness cannot be overstated. These have been problems for a long time, and fodder for some political candidates over the years. However, today there is a plan, funding and a broad coalition of public and private partners working together to address it.

Our mayor, John Engen, deserves recognition for his leadership bringing together a broad group of leaders from the business, nonprofit and government sectors to solve this crisis. He’s also worked to protect and expand open space, parks and trails that provide outdoor recreation and relaxation to all of us regardless of income. We can trust his leadership.

Yes, these improvements come with a cost — an investment and sometimes increased taxes. But it is only through local planning, collective action and public investment that we have the means to address these kind of big picture community problems.

It is disingenuous to campaign on affordable housing and attack the city for government spending. Pick a lane. I appreciate new candidates running for office. They can strengthen our democracy and spark new ideas. But there is also a steep learning curve with real consequences for failure.