Online-only letter to the editor: Religions don't approve of violence
Online-only letter to the editor: Religions don't approve of violence

Second Amendment rights—regardless of your stance to it and its importance to you as a Montanan and American—are truly rights perceived to allow one to use violence. Regardless of if in self-defense or not, to use a firearm against another human is “violence.” And at times people say that the Second Amendment is a “God-given right.”

Of the seven major religions: Christianity (2.38 billion), Moslem (1.91 billion), Hinduism (1.25 billion), Buddhism (0.51 billion), Chinese (three main components, 0.39 billion), Sikhism (0.026 billion) and Judaism (0.015 billion) for a total of about 6,480,700,000 people in the world (83% of people); no doctrines call for aggressive violence.

Early Christianity called for pacifism. In Matthew, Jesus warned of “taking up the sword.” The early Christians were executed for not fighting in war. Islam and Sikhism (24% of people) teaches possible self-defense, while all others now have doctrine for non-violence.

When the possibility of violence is expressed, such as Laura Trump recently calling for firearms at the southern border, it seems antithetical to claim religious backing for such talk and any resulting stochastic violent acts. To claim of a “God-approved violence” is odd.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

