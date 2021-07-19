 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Remember deceptions when at graves, polls
The GOP has been fine with the vaccine resistance/lies as long as it was taking out the old and infirm primarily. There were too many people in the nursing homes living off Medicaid anyway.

Now that it’s starting to spread into the kids, who can’t pass on an inheritance or a trust fund, that’s a completely different issue. I imagine more than a few suburban mothers are going to be dropping off the Q network and catching up with reality really quick.

What’s the old saying about messing with a mama bear?

Let’s hope they remember the deceptions when they’re at the graves and at the polls.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

