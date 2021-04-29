Online-only letter to the editor: Remembering when Montana had 2 districts

Montana had two congressional districts back then, the First District in the western half and the Second District out east. That fall, First District Congressman Arnold Olsen, a 10-year incumbent from Butte, was involved in a hotly contested election against Missoula's Republican mayor, Dick Shoup. That's right. Republican mayor. From Missoula!

The two seemed to be engaged in a contest over who could come up with the stupidest campaign slogan. Olson's was simply: "Keep the First District first." He never specified exactly what he meant by "first"; perhaps he just hoped to keep the eastern district forever relegated to runner-up status. Shoup's slogan was equally vague: "Let's quit fooling around!" This implied that Olsen had been guilty of fooling around, although Shoup never said with what or with whom Arnold Olsen had been fooling around, how long it had been going on, or whether or not Mrs. Olsen knew anything about his shenanigans.