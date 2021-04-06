Online-only letter to the editor: Republican Party's recent successes

George Ochenski's opinion column, "Republicans proving they're utterly incapable of governing," April 5, is historically inaccurate and exemplary of contemporary toxic partisan politics.
Within the last 10 years, the Republican Party has successfully addressed the following public policy issues:
The first major revision to the tax code in 35 years, resulting in increased consumer confidence with cuts saving consumer $3 billion;
Establishing paid family leave;
Doubling the child tax credit and the standard deduction;
4 million jobs created and pre-pandemic unemployment 3.9%;
Wage increases and consumer confidence at a 20-year high;
Repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate and patients given "right to try";
Legislation that addressed the opioid crisis and patients given the "right to know drug prices";
Legislation clarifying western water rights;
Rebuilding our military and veterans' care;
Establishing a stable national security team, imposing sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran:
Streamlining regulations;
Advancing education;
And, promoting agriculture.
Ochenski's broadly cast, baseless allegations simply don't pass even a cursory review. These remarks are further demonstrative of the inherent problem in Congress that both parties must accept responsibility for. That is, the total absence of any degree of compromise. Each party must adopt a more conciliatory manner.
John Frank,
Bozeman