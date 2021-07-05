Online-only letter to the editor: Republicans in Congress gripped by greed, fear

Fear is a mighty powerful trait. It grips and motivates all wildlife, including us humans. Fear motivates many actions from hiding to fighting. Add to this the human trait of greed and we have what we are presently experiencing in our nation today.

Greed has always played a role in politics. Today, however, both greed and fear are gripping our Republican members of Congress.

The cause of this added fear factor rests with Donald Trump. Trump's mental state and inability for compromise causes him to lash out viciously at anyone who opposes or criticizes him. This fear of Trump is causing our GOP elected members of congress to basically go into hiding and be legislatively inactive.

Our nation has experienced a relatively reasonable and workable democracy for decades. Trumps leadership actions have changed all that. And, of course, his losing the election has simply ramped up his outrage, backlash, anger and the resulting fear within his party. This is what we are experiencing today.

When will it end? What will be done about it? I guess we will have to wait and see what the answers will be.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

