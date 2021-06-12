Online-only letter to the editor: Republicans trying to shift blame from Trump to Fauci

Considering all the bad press and the blame being placed on Dr. Anthony Fauci by the Republicans, one would think he was president during the pandemic. I may be wrong, but I remember Donald Trump pushing Fauci and his point of view on us until it started to clash with the Trump version of reality. At that point, the most frequently asked question at the COVID press conference was, “Where’s Dr. Fauci?”

That’s not the version the Republicans want anyone to remember though; they have a few select snippets, usually taken out of context, they want to focus on. Accuracy and honesty has never been their strong suit. Accountability is also elusive for them.

The upshot of the "blame Fauci scheme" is distraction.

Donald Trump can do no wrong in their eyes. The complete mismanagement during the early days of the pandemic led to many hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths in this country.

In Bob Woodward’s "Rage," Trump acknowledges how bad the virus is and admits how he is downplaying it because he sees it as a threat to his re-election. He put his own self interest over the needs of America.

Prosecute Donald Trump.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

