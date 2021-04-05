Online-only letter to the editor: 'Rescue Act' stuffed with giveaways

The media has done the public a great disservice by popularizing the American Rescue Act of 2021, leading the public to believe that its $1,400 stimulus package is the sole component of the bill. The fact is, however, that Bill 1319 has over 200 sections, amounting to almost $2 trillion in giveaways.

Not only is the stimulus package less than 20% of the total, but most of the sections are not even COVID-related. Here are just a few examples: the Emergency Federal Employee Leave Fund of $570 million is for federal employees who are self-quarantined or have children whose schools are closed. Four billion dollars will go to "socially disadvantaged" farmers — Blacks, Indians and Hispanics — forgiving 120% of their debt; nearly $7 billion is apportioned for Indian health care, $10 million for the preservation of Native American languages, and $20 billion for tribal governments. In no section of the bill is money allotted exclusively to Caucasians. Howard University will get $35 million and the arts and humanities have access to $270 million.