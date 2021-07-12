Online-only letter to the editor: Responsibility to care for veterans with toxic exposure

Senator Tester has been a longtime fighter for the expansion of care and benefits for toxic exposure veterans. Tester’s Comprehensive and Overdue Support for Troops (COST) of War Act of 2021 recognizes the federal government’s responsibility to provide health care and disability compensation to veterans fighting the effects of toxic exposure connected to their military service. This legislation would allow all veterans who were at risk of toxic exposure, including 3.5 million Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, to obtain immediate and lifelong access to health care from VA. It would also establish a new science-based and veteran-focused process for the establishment of new presumptive conditions, and would provide benefits to thousands of toxic exposure veterans who have been long-ignored or forgotten, including Agent Orange veterans suffering from hypertension.