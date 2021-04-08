Online-only letter to the editor: Reverse Robin Hood legislation in Helena

First came the tax cut for the rich, which will reduce state revenue. Next, the legislators want to divert some of this reduced revenue away from public schools to their elite private schools.

Ninety-two percent of Montana students go to public school, schools that are constitutionally mandated to provide a free quality education for all students. Private schools are not required to have any certifications for staff. Private schools can turn away students and aren’t required to provide special education. Some private schools are qualified to teach their students, but some are not. And they would all get state money.

Public schools in Montana are already underfunded, and the legislators want to give some of these limited funds to the 8% of the students in private schools without requiring accountability. If the amount of revenue to public schools is diminished, 92% of Montana’s school children will suffer. Once again, the goal of this legislation is to take from the poor and give to the rich. Is that what you elected your representatives to do?

Barb Oyster,

Bozeman

