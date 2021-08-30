Online-only letter to the editor: Rosendale's obvious low performance

We must all remember not only the money Donald Trump spent playing golf while in office, but the time wasted, with few real accomplishments. There was the 2017, $1.5 trillion tax break, with 84% of it going to the wealthy. But let’s discuss U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Within a short time I have seen much effort by Republican Matt Rosendale twice in providing information on "critical race theory" through his Facebook page. It’s purely 100% political in nature.

There’s no posts listing any legislation from him, now in office for 273 days. In fact, during a severe drought in eastern Montana (even his Glendive ranch), his name is not on an emergency house bill for emergency rural water H.R.895 — Emergency Assistance for Rural Water Systems Act of 2021, sponsored by Republican North Carolina Rep. David Rouzer.

Now, most honest lawmakers say they have to spend too much “call time” rounding up donations. Many bills are written not by legislators, but rather special interests. Rosendale is shown only with one bill sponsored and one co-sponsored, both dealing with the southern border 1,220 miles south of Montana.

It’s impossible not to recognize and acknowledge low performance when it’s this obvious.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

