Online-only letter to the editor: Russia more reliant on pipelines than US

“Two can play that game!”

That was the basic message President Biden gave Putin regarding the recent hacking of our infrastructure, informing him that he’s more reliant on his pipelines than we are.

Putin is also much more sensitive to the people protesting and any kind of negative press. He prefers controlling the outcomes of his elections, much like the Republicans are trying to do here. Dissent is his biggest fear.

If the Russian pipelines take a hit like ours did on the East Coast a couple weeks ago, Putin doesn’t have the technological or physical resources to recover anywhere near as quickly as we did. The people will go crazy and his prisons are only so big.

The oligarchs are well aware of this and won’t tolerate much more of the shenanigans.

Stay tuned.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0