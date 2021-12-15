 Skip to main content
Online only letter to the editor: Save our democracy

There is a lot of talk about "Saving our Democracy". My son told me about an especially significant article in Atlantic Magazine by Burton Gellman, a journalist and bestselling author. The article's opening: "Trump's next coup has already begun. Jan. 6 was practice. Donald Trump's GOP is much better positioned to subvert the next election."

Gellman goes on to say: "Technically, the next attempt to overthrow a national election may not qualify as a coup. It will rely on subversion more than violence, although each will have its place. If the plot succeeds, the ballots cast by American voters will not decide the presidency in 2024. Thousands of votes will be thrown away, or millions of votes will be thrown away to produce the required effect. The winner will be declared the loser. The loser will be certified president-elect."

We Montanans are independent, strong, level headed, and are people of action. This surely gives us something to think seriously about with grave concerns. It seems we must not only keep 'hoping for the best' but must each be working, in whatever way we can, to help save our democracy.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

