Online-only letter to the editor: Seek full funding for housing voucher program

Great to see the rental assistance program finally reaching Montanans. (" The Montana Rental Assistance Program can help pay your rent ," in the Missoulian, May 21). With the crisis in affordable housing, pandemic-caused increases to unemployment, and the fact that the Housing Voucher Program only reaches 25% of those who qualify, there is much to be done. No wonder homelessness is on the rise.

The American Relief Plan was a good beginning; thank your members of Congress for that, and ask for full funding for the voucher program so all that qualify can receive it. This and other initiatives can battle America’s inequities highlighted by the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. Our voices play a part when we use them to ask our members of Congress (202-224-3121) to take action to improve our country.