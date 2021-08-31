Online-only letter to the editor: Serving 2 masters, a 2-edged sword

As I walked out of my discipleship class this morning at Crosspoint Church, a friend handed me an article he’d cut out from the Missoulian. When I glanced at the article, I smiled and said to the person who had given it to me, “This is a very good friend of mine.” Jean Larson’s face was smiling at me below the title of her most recent commentary, “Whose side is God on, anyway” (Aug. 21) My friend who handed me the article said, “She really doesn’t like guns.” I smiled again, remembering the evening when Jean and I stood before the city council arguing opposing viewpoints on criminal background checks.

Our political differences couldn’t be more opposite. Our journey to Christianity just the same. Jean received her divinity degree from Yale University. I’m about to celebrate my first anniversary on Sept. 5 as a Christian after being baptized in the Clark Fork River. She’s embraced the Church and religion all her life. I left the Methodist Church for 30 years before discovering that I needed to give my heart back to Christ. Jean is right. God does choose, and I know that he chooses those who have accepted Christ as their savior.