Online-only letter to the editor: Serving 2 masters, a 2-edged sword

As I walked out of my discipleship class this morning at Crosspoint Church, a friend handed me an article he’d cut out from the Missoulian. When I glanced at the article, I smiled and said to the person who had given it to me, “This is a very good friend of mine.” Jean Larson’s face was smiling at me below the title of her most recent commentary, “Whose side is God on, anyway” (Aug. 21) My friend who handed me the article said, “She really doesn’t like guns.” I smiled again, remembering the evening when Jean and I stood before the city council arguing opposing viewpoints on criminal background checks.
Our political differences couldn’t be more opposite. Our journey to Christianity just the same. Jean received her divinity degree from Yale University. I’m about to celebrate my first anniversary on Sept. 5 as a Christian after being baptized in the Clark Fork River. She’s embraced the Church and religion all her life. I left the Methodist Church for 30 years before discovering that I needed to give my heart back to Christ. Jean is right. God does choose, and I know that he chooses those who have accepted Christ as their savior.
I own an AR, the civilian version based on the 50-year-old platform the military is finally transitioning out of. Psalms 144:1b points to God’s desire for us to be ready: “He trains my hands for war and gives my fingers skill for battle.” If David went to war in His name today, he’d use smart weapons, drones and rockets, not spears and swords. Christ also instructs Peter in Luke 22:36 (NLT), “… and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.” In other words, Christ wants us to be prepared.
And as far as serving two masters, as a gun owner, I don’t serve two masters. I am only a humble servant of Christ, my master. But just to be fair, you then have to ask what Christian could serve a political master who continually argues for killing innocent children in the womb? Or a political master who supports Black Lives Matter, a Marxist organization whose political doctrine is ironically a godless one.
I love and honor Jean Larson as a friend and fellow Christian. One thing I do know is certain. When the two of us come individually before Christ for our final judgement, we will be treated equally, both having to answer for our own lives and works.
Mike Starmer,
Missoula