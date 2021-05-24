Online-only letter to the editor: Simple, effective, fair solutions

Bill Shea writes to the editor recently (May 21) concerning “soft-shoed bilge about carbon trade-offs, cap and trade, etc.” Shea is right on! These things are half-measures that only serve to create another asset class (carbon credits and the like) to be leveraged, manipulated and abused by the big boys, to their ultimate advantage.

As Shea correctly points out, this is more unworkable capitalist drivel. We need a fully effective solution, not ones that can only take us part way. We need a broad-based market signal, such as that produced by a carbon tax.

HR 2307 creates a signal in all market sectors as well as returning the fees collected directly to the people. Economists point out that such a system returns more cash to the poverty stricken and those with low income (60% of us!) than the extra costs passed on to them from the tax, so it is equitable also. Can carbon credits do that?

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, are you listening? I and Bill Shea and many others want solutions that are simple, effective and fair.

Harry Richardson,

Bigfork

