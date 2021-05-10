Online-only letter to the editor: Skilled workers will avoid Montana due to Republican policies

This is going to be great! The very same Republicans who just eliminated the federal subsidy for additional unemployment insurance are going to claim to be the friend of the working class. These same people kept the minimum wage from being raised.

Gov. Greg Gianforte thinks people are avoiding work due to the unemployment checks; ha! Pay people a decent wage and they’ll beat a path to your door to work for you. Treat them poorly and they leave you like you treated them.

The skilled workers needed for Montana’s building boom will avoid the state like a COVID hot zone because of his idiotic policies and go work elsewhere with Union policies and benefits. Even MAGA people are susceptible to the almighty dollar and will vote that way.

The seat in the House of Representatives could be a 10-year thing if the Republican policies are not reversed. Any serious review of Republican economic policy demonstrates the downturn following implementation.

The next 18 months prior to the 2022 election are critical and we must not let them continue to lie about what they are doing to our great state.

There was no election fraud!

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

