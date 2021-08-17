Online-only letter to the editor: Stand for America movement transcends political differences

There is a tremendously significant positive healing movement talking place for our nation and our world today. Its name is: "Stand for America." This is a policy group started in 2018 by Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2011-2017. This movement is subtitled: "Freedom at Home" and "Strength Abroad."

I, a Democrat, have communicated easily and agreeably with Republican Nikki Haley. The reasons for our ease in communicating transcends the well known differences in the various positions of our two parties. These reasons have to do with the much-needed national and international implementation of the beliefs and actions of the "Stand for America" movement.

The underlying thinking behind my future "letters" will no doubt be based upon the "Stand for America" movements principles, purpose and "promoting the power-of-the-people."

You can visit this movement's website at StandForAmerica.com. I believe this visit will be well worth your while, just as it was for me.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

