Online-only letter to the editor: Stone-Manning critics backed by Big Oil

Over the weekend, a “smear” campaign began against Tracy Stone-Manning, the nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management.

Stone-Manning has decades of experience leading public lands and conservation policy for the National Wildlife Federation, working on the Clark Fork Coalition and heading the Department of Environmental Quality for Montana. Her work is science-based and public lands-focused.

The current GOP concerns were addressed during her confirmation in Montana over warnings she gave in 1989, three decades ago. However, like Secretary Deb Haaland’s nomination, the true concern for GOP politicians is the availability of public lands for oil and gas leases.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso is leading the attempts to derail the confirmation again; a man who has taken $20,000 in 2020 from Big Oil, 1/3 of his total contributions. In the case of Haaland, he was aided by our own U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who has taken nearly $1.2 million from Big Oil. Both were fine with William Pendley at BLM, the climate change denier who sympathized with Bundy and advocated for selling all public lands.

Tracy Stone Manning warned against radical actions years ago. Her detractors today sponsored radicals on Jan. 6. The choice should be clear.

Shannon Thomas,

Helena

