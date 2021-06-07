Online-only letter to the editor: Stone-Manning is kind of leader nation needs

As a Montana mom, I teach my kids to respect other people, to love our public lands and to make a positive impact on our world. It’s not often I get to point out a leader who embodies all of these things, but the woman nominated to lead the Bureau of Land Management, Montana’s own Tracy Stone-Manning, is a shining example of all three.

You can’t do much in Montana without respecting ranchers, loggers, fishermen and river rats like us, and Stone-Manning has an impressive record with all groups. She built consensus while leading a state agency and while at the National Wildlife Federation, she played a key role in forging a diverse partnership centered on saving sage grouse and helping ranchers. These are exactly the sorts of things I hold up for my kids when I tell them to respect others.

Long before she accomplished those things, she was already leaving things better than she found them. Fifteen years ago Stone-Manning helped guide the revitalization of the lower Blackfoot River. I tell my kids, who I can hardly keep out of any of Montana's wild and beautiful rivers, that Stone-Manning's work helped make all of that possible. Public lands are our nation's amazing heritage and with her at the helm, I know her stewardship will serve all of us well.