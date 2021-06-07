Online-only letter to the editor: Stone-Manning is kind of leader nation needs

As a Montana mom, I teach my kids to respect other people, to love our public lands and to make a positive impact on our world. It’s not often I get to point out a leader who embodies all of these things, but the woman nominated to lead the Bureau of Land Management, Montana’s own Tracy Stone-Manning, is a shining example of all three.
You can’t do much in Montana without respecting ranchers, loggers, fishermen and river rats like us, and Stone-Manning has an impressive record with all groups. She built consensus while leading a state agency and while at the National Wildlife Federation, she played a key role in forging a diverse partnership centered on saving sage grouse and helping ranchers. These are exactly the sorts of things I hold up for my kids when I tell them to respect others.
Long before she accomplished those things, she was already leaving things better than she found them. Fifteen years ago Stone-Manning helped guide the revitalization of the lower Blackfoot River. I tell my kids, who I can hardly keep out of any of Montana's wild and beautiful rivers, that Stone-Manning's work helped make all of that possible. Public lands are our nation's amazing heritage and with her at the helm, I know her stewardship will serve all of us well.
Stone-Manning serves as a great example for our family and she is the kind of leader our nation needs. I am proud to know that she has been nominated to help manage our public lands and we call on U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines to vote "yes" on her confirmation.