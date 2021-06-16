Online-only letter to the editor: Stone-Manning makes sure all voices are included

Tracy Stone-Manning is the leader the Bureau of Land Management needs to steward our public lands for current and future generations. She has built her career working across the aisle on challenging environmental and land use issues.

The recent attacks against her do not reflect her decades of tireless work and experience serving the public under U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Gov. Steve Bullock, and the Montana State Department of Environmental Quality. These experiences time and time again show her bringing people together to solve complex challenges, to protect our watersheds and wildlife, restore landscapes, to create jobs and to make sure voices from all impacted groups are included. She is a Montanan who has seen firsthand the immense value our public lands bring to communities and the economy.