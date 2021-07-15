Online-only letter to the editor: Stop racial divisiveness

Apparently, Robert Hoolsema (letter, July 7) is OK with teaching our children Marxist racism as history, and questions my civil rights knowledge.

Southern Democrats adamantly continued slavery after our nation’s founding, precipitating the Civil War, where over 400,000 Union soldiers perished to abolish slavery. They have no national holiday. Democrats in the South passed Jim Crow laws to disenfranchise Black voters, and created the Ku Klux Klan to harass and intimidate Blacks (Democrat Sen. Robert Byrd, a mentor of Joe Biden, was a KKK member). Democrat President Woodrow Wilson was a blatant racist, but his Republican successor Calvin Coolidge gave Native Americans citizenship and voting rights.

The seminal Civil Rights Act of 1964 that codified racial equality in the USA was opposed by Democrats, but passed with Republican votes. Desegregation of schools and public facilities was also opposed by Democrats. Fortunately, our civil rights laws have been upheld by the United States Supreme Court, and we remain the only multiracial democracy in the world, with equality for all.