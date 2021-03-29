 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Suggestion for legislative dress code

The Republicans' insistence on a Legislature dress code is an excellent idea. Here is how to perfect it: They should show up in spotted pajamas, floppy shoes and purple wigs, all of them packed into a pedal car.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

