Online-only letter to the editor: Suggestion for legislative dress code

The Republicans' insistence on a Legislature dress code is an excellent idea. Here is how to perfect it: They should show up in spotted pajamas, floppy shoes and purple wigs, all of them packed into a pedal car.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula
