Online-only letter to the editor: Support great outdoors, conservation funds

Guard Montana’s outdoors. Last November voters passed Initiative 190, recreational marijuana, which is estimated to provide $25 million annually to help fund hunting and fishing, trails, outdoor opportunities and other conservation projects.

Montanans love the outdoors. So do the thousands of visitors to the state. In 2019, tourism generated $3.7 billion of revenue. Conservation of public lands and enhancing outdoor opportunities is a double win; it’s good for Montana citizens personally, and it’s good for businesses.

Several bills in the legislature seek to strip away those funds from conservation projects even though that’s part of the reason many people voted for the initiative. Three bills have been tabled, but House Bill 701 is still active.

Please contact your legislators (leg.mt.gov or 406-444-4800) to oppose HB 701. Express your support for our great outdoors and your support for the conservation funds approved by voters.

Stephanie Brancati,

Big Arm

