Online-only letter to the editor: 'Takings' bill leaves public unprotected

Eliminating excessively burdensome regulations is a good thing. Enforcing beneficial regulations created in the public interest is also a good thing. Senate Bill 260, a “takings” bill, does neither one.

SB 260 would force Montana state and local governments to compensate owners whenever a regulation or law devalues by 25% any of their "property," including actual, "tangible" property and a long, fuzzy list of "intangible" property.

Unfortunately, the bill "does not apply to decisions that cause a decrease in value of a neighboring parcel of land." These property owners rely solely on the lawfully enacted regulations SB 260 attacks.

By making them fearful of endless lawsuits that could soon bankrupt them, SB 260 radically disrupts state and local governments' ability to do their most important job: protecting public health, safety and welfare. If a lawsuit appears likely and/or compensation too costly, Montana, its cities and counties would have little choice but to eliminate the regulation, leaving the general public unprotected.