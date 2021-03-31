Online-only letter to the editor: 'Takings' legislation threatens safety, health, welfare

Senate Bill 260, an untethered “takings” bill that will have catastrophic impacts on the state’s budget and our natural resources, is up for a vote this week. If SB 260 becomes law, when the state passes normal and legitimate regulations that protect our safety, health and welfare, it can be dragged into expensive litigation by a single “property” owner. If the property owner shows that there is a decrease in the value of their property, even by just a little bit, then the state will likely be forced to pay that property owner, even if the regulation protects the public’s health and safety. Who pays? Yep, the Montana taxpayers.

It’s important to remember, this payout to private individuals will be required even if it’s a common sense and legitimate action by the state, such as protecting public health, wildlife, air, water and our safety. Equally concerning — under the bill, the definition of “property” includes more than just land. It also includes government licenses, stocks, bonds, name brands, going concern values of businesses, trademarks and more.