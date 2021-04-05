Online-only letter to the editor: Tax cuts have yet to 'trickle down'

That’s it! I just read another letter to the editor about the massive tax increase that Joe Biden is proposing and how it’s going to put everyone out on the street or something. I’m tired of it.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I missed the 6% GDP growth from that tax cut in ‘17. That was just a little bit before the pandemic.

Considering the fact that I’ve been a working person most of my life, my stock portfolio wasn’t enriched by buybacks, shall we say. Nobody sent me or anyone I know stock options or anything like that following that huge tax cut. It was the equivalent of a large coffee twice a week. Big deal!

A partial restoration of taxes to 28% on the wealthiest people is going to make things partially right again.

Maybe Florida man can pay more than $750 under Biden.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

