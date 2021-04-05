Online-only letter to the editor: Tester come home

Democrats have gone berserk in ways that don’t bid well for Montana.

What are our small towns going to do when a bus pulls up and drops off 50 or more illegal immigrants? Lewistown couldn’t accommodate a hundred or so well-paid English-speaking Boeing employees because our schools and available housing could not handle the immediate influx of so many families. How does that change for people, many of them children, with no money, jobs or proficiency in English? Will the people who voted for Joe Biden and Jon Tester open their homes, donate money to hire English tutors and give jobs that pay $15 an hour to these people?

Democrats already passed a gun control bill (subject to Senate approval). They now propose massive tax increases, the Green New Deal and destruction of the fossil fuel industry.

They claim the tax increases will only apply to the rich making $400,000 or more and corporations. That it will pay for the trillions in proposed new spending. Blatant lies.