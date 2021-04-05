Online-only letter to the editor: Tester come home

Democrats have gone berserk in ways that don’t bid well for Montana.
What are our small towns going to do when a bus pulls up and drops off 50 or more illegal immigrants? Lewistown couldn’t accommodate a hundred or so well-paid English-speaking Boeing employees because our schools and available housing could not handle the immediate influx of so many families. How does that change for people, many of them children, with no money, jobs or proficiency in English? Will the people who voted for Joe Biden and Jon Tester open their homes, donate money to hire English tutors and give jobs that pay $15 an hour to these people?
Democrats already passed a gun control bill (subject to Senate approval). They now propose massive tax increases, the Green New Deal and destruction of the fossil fuel industry.
They claim the tax increases will only apply to the rich making $400,000 or more and corporations. That it will pay for the trillions in proposed new spending. Blatant lies.
They propose doubling capital gains tax to 40%. Many people think capital gains are only profits made on stocks, but they apply to houses, land and anything else bought that is later sold for more than the purchase price. Think farms purchased in the '50s for $50 an acre selling for $1,000 per. The government gets $380, not counting state and local taxes; same for houses, collector art, cars, baseball cards, etc. Corporate taxes equal higher prices on fuel, food, housing, rents, entertainment and everything else consumed, with lower wages and less employment thrown in.
The rich do not use their money to fly Nancy Pelosi to California for a haircut. They buy things and services, expand or start businesses; all requiring workers, who buy the same things and pay taxes.
Tester, block this! Become a Republican and change the Senate majority: block this insanity. Surely you don’t agree with the present Democrats. You can benefit Montana and yourself. I bet a committee post (even chairman) would be proffered. Re-election: a cinch; in a red state economy dependent on energy production. Reagan switched parties; how did that turn out?
Democrat rules forbid words in session that denote gender, like "mother" or "father," and substitute "parent." Farmers know to grow eggs you better order hens. Just ordering chickens doesn’t turn out well.
Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, work on him; grease the skids; put him on Team Montana.
Gary Fitzpatrick,
Lewistown